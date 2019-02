US President Donald Trump delivered an attack on socialism in a speech denouncing Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro.

Taking the stage on Monday, Trump said: "There is nothing less democratic than socialism, everywhere and anywhere it appears.

"Socialism advances under the banner of progress, but in the end, it delivers corruption, exploitation and decay," the US president continued.

The US is one of several countries that recognized Juan Guaidó as Interim President of Venezuela.