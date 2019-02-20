Drones turn China's Lantern Festival hi-tech

A thousand illuminated drones were sent into the night sky for a hi-tech take on China's Lantern Festival on Tuesday.

The drones, deployed by a Chinese unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) firm EHang Egret, created different 3D formations including a pelican, a lantern and Chinese characters spelling out "Happy Lantern Festival" in the port city of Haikou.

EHang first made headlines in 2016 when it unveiled a passenger drone concept which it said would retail for up to $300,000.

The company broke the Guinness World Record in 2018 for the most drones flown simultaneously in a 13-minute flight that involved 1,374 drones spread over 1km.

The Lantern Festival marked the end of Chinese New Year celebrations.