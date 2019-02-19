EU prepares new sanctions against Russia over Ukraine

The European Union is preparing to impose new sanctions on Russia - accusing Moscow of supporting separatist rebels fighting in eastern Ukraine. The move follows a meeting of European Union Foreign Ministers in Brussels on Monday.

“I can confirm that there is political consensus on some further measures to be taken,” said Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. “Personal, targeted sanctions,“ she added.

The fate of 24 Ukrainian sailors arrested by Russia in the Crimea is a factor in Europe’s decision.

“It’s totally unacceptable what Russia has done,” said Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelson. “They should release the 24 seamen. Stepping up sanctions is a way to show solidarity to Ukraine and also sends a clear signal to Moscow.”

NBC’s Chief Global Correspondent Bill Neely reported for Euronews from eastern Ukraine, where separatist fighting continues.