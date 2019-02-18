Top EU official praises fired Romanian corruption prosecutor, says fight must continue

The vice president of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, told Euronews on Saturday that there could be "no relenting of the fight against corruption in Romania".

The Dutch politician also praised the country's fired anti-corruption prosecutor for her "courageous job."

Laura Codruța Kövesi is the frontrunner for the new European Public Prosecutor's Office following her work in convicting a number of high-ranking officials, including Romania's most-powerful politician, Liviu Dragnea.

The Romanian government fired Kövesi from her position as the head of country's National Anti-Corruption Directorate in July 2018, citing accusations of misconduct.

Kövesi has since launched an appeal with the European Court of Human Rights for wrongful dismissal.

Speaking to Euronews' Sandor Zsiros over the weekend, Timmermans spoke highly of Kövesi and her five-year tenure as Romania's anti-corruption prosecutor.

"There can be no amnesty for corrupt politicians who have been convicted before the courts," he said. "I have been quite brutal with the Romanians on this and I will be clear on that."

"Miss Kövesi did an excellent job over the years, so she is a very good prosecutor."

According to a report from Transparency International, Romania ranked as one of the EU's most corrupt nations in 2018.

