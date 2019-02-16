Berlinale: "Die Toten Hosen" music documentary premieres

One of Germany's most successful bands on the red carpet of the Berlinale Film Festival were the musicians "Die Toten Hosen". The name means "The Dead Trousers".

The band was formed in Düsseldorf at the beginning of the 1980s as a punk group,

They've had huge success in Germany, South America and Asia.

German Filmmaker Cordula Kablitz-Post has made many documentaries about international stars like actor Mickey Rourke, Nina Hagen (German punk singer) and Wolfgang Joop (fashion designer).

Kablitz-Post was awarded several times for her film work. She teamed up with English video director Paul Dugdale to film the concert footage. He's worked for The Prodigy, Adele, Ed Sheeran, and the Rolling Stones. He was nominated for a Grammy Award for his music film about Coldplay's live performances.

Kablitz-Post followed the five-member band, who are all in their mid-50's, with her camera for over ten years, on stage and backstage.

She said: "Well I wanted to show that they still really like what they do, it’s their life elixir you might think they are elderly but it’s not true at all. On stage, they have the same energy".

Our reporter Wolfgang Spindler asked: "Was she annoying with all her cameras?"

The lead singer of the punk band, Campino said, "Yes absolutely! For the cameras, we always played a happy family! (laughs) No, it’s not true but of course, with such a film project there’s a confrontation but that's when the film starts to get good."

Kablitz-Post added: "Exactly, it has to hurt a little otherwise nothing goes!"

Over the years the music style of the band has changed but their attitude is still punk, and they've sold over 19 million records. They go on thrilling the audience of all generations and fill stadiums.

The documentary film about "Die Toten Hosen" will start its official cinema release at the end of March and the band has numerous concerts booked across Europe.