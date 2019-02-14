Trump to sign border security bill and declare national emergency: Republican Mitch McConnell

US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that President Donald Trump told him he will both sign spending legislation to prevent another government shutdown but would also declare a national emergency to get more funding to build his border wall with Mexico.

"He's prepared to sign the bill, he will also be issuing a national emergency declaration at the same time," McConnell said on the Senate floor.

The White House said in a statement: “President Trump will sign the government funding bill, and as he has stated before, he will also take other executive action - including a national emergency - to ensure we stop the national security and humanitarian crisis at the border. The President is once again delivering on his promise to build the wall, protect the border, and secure our great country.”

The majority of the Senate has voted to approve the border security funding bill. Once the bill passes the Senate, it will be taken up by the Democratic-controlled House.

The bipartisan legislation would provide more than $300 billion to fund the Department of Homeland Security and eight other federal agencies.

While the border bill would provide $1.37 billion in new money to help build 55 miles of new physical barriers on the border.

But the bill faces votes in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and the Republican-led Senate before going to Trump.

The US government had its longest partial shutdown lasting 35 days over Trump's December demand for $5.7 billion to help build a portion of the wall.