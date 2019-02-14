Mass autopsy begins into mystery bird deaths

Dutch scientists have begun a mass autopsy after the sudden death of an estimated 20,000 guillemots off the Dutch coast, hundreds of which washed up on the country’s beaches.

"The reason they died I think is starvation, but the reason they starved we don't know yet. That's why we do this research." Dr. M.J.L. (Marja) Kik from Utrecht university says that this hunger can be combined with other factors such as seawater pollution and viral diseases.

At the same time, some of the Dutch media claimed that the cause of the deaths is a a broken tanker which transported chemicals in the North Sea but scientists don't know the exact cargo of the tanker.

An answer to the mystery could take a matter of days or even weeks.