Interactive story: Inside the factory where EU citizens earn €335 per month to make Hugo Boss suits

Start the interactive 360-degree experience by clicking the image above. Don't forget to turn the sound on.

_If you are watching on a computer, _you can enter full-screen mode by clicking on the binoculars and drag yourself around using your computer mouse.

If you are watching on a smartphone, move the smartphone around or use your fingers.

In this 360-degree interactive experience, you can see inside the Pirin-Tex clothing factory in Bulgaria.

In this 23,000 square metre factory, one of Europe's largest, 1,800 workers produce suits for labels including Hugo Boss – earning €335 per month.

Over the last three years, the workforce at the Pirin-Tex factory has been halved as workers move to Western Europe, where wages are far higher.

At the same time, the owner of the Pirin-Tex factory, Bertram Rollmann, is being economically squeezed by competitors based in places such as Bangladesh.

He is facing the classic dilemma of the well-intentioned capitalist – how can you invest in good working conditions and fair salaries if your competitors' lower wage costs allow them to sell the product cheaper?

