Brexit: 'Something has to give'

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier suggested on Monday British Prime Minister Theresa moves towards proposals by the opposition Labour Party on a permanent customs union with the bloc to break the impasse over the details of the looming divorce.

Speaking to a news conference following talks with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel in Luxembourg, Barnier said "Something has to give."

Barnier warned that time is running short for negotiations, and reiterated the EU’s position that the so-called Irish backstop must remain in the divorce deal as an insurance policy to prevent a hard border after Brexit.

"I found, and I say it how I see it, Mister Corbyn's letter interesting - regarding tone and substance. I have heard Theresa May say herself that she wished to open a dialogue with the opposition. That's all I can say. We need clarity or movement from the British side."

"There won't be any victor," remarked Luxembourg premier Bettell, "Brexit only produces losers. And in case of a no-deal, we should know that we will be losing even more, on both sides."

UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn had called on Theresa May to keep Britain in a permanent customs union with the EU - something that May has effectively rejected.