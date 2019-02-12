Ballot Buzz: European voters, eurosceptic parties and EU flags

On today's Ballot Buzz:

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani has joined forces with a football trade union in hopes that the players will help to convince people to participate in the upcoming European Parliament election.

In Brussels, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker issued his team of commissioners with guidelines regarding the European election campaign.

A study by the European Council on Foreign Relations has predicted that eurosceptic parties could win a third of seats or more in the May election.

MPs voted to make displaying EU flags mandatory in French classrooms.

