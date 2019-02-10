Lindsey Vonn takes bronze in her final alpine ski race

American alpine skiier, Lindsey Vonn, marked her final professional race in the downhill at the Alpine World Championships, by taking bronze.

Clocking one minute 2.2 seconds; less than half a second behind Slovenian Ilka Štuhec, who took gold.

Vonn's the first female skiier to win a medal at six World Championships.

Due to fog and wind in the morning the course was shortened which helped Vonn who has had surgery on her knees.

Top tennis player, Roger Federer, sent Vonn a surprise message video message. He said: "Many, many congratulations on a wonderful career. I know you`ve tried everything the last few months to get ready. I was thinking of you, I was watching you.

"I saw the fall as well in the Super-G a few days ago. I was really feeling sorry. I was sitting there with my children and hoping for you. So, I just wanted to say: 'well done'. You can be so, so proud and I hope you can enjoy this moment even though it might be a little bit sad for you now."

Lindsey showed her delight and made some promises of her own.

"Rog, you`re the best. man," she said.

"I will come to Wimbledon, so I wanna see a good performance by you and I look forward to being able to go skiing with your children. That`'s gonna be great. I love you, thank you."

It was a memorable end to a great career.