Elaborate Viareggio festival takes on women's theme

A float depicting US President Donald Trump as an emperor with Twitter symbols adorning his sword was seen by thousands of people who lined the streets of Viareggio on Saturday for an eleborate parade of satirical floats

It was part of the Italian city's annual carnival which is well known for its tongue-in-cheek take on contemporary issues. This year's parade focused mainly on international politicians, as well as some social and environmental themes.

Other floats addressed themes of bullying and environmental issues including a whale swimming in plastic and "Mother Nature" as Snow White being poisoned with an apple.

The parade, dedicated to women this year, also featured floats celebrating female artists and politicians.