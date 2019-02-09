Protester loses hand in Yellow Vest protest

Violence broke out for the 13th week in Paris as riot police took on yellow vest protesters.

In the midst of tear gas and baton charges, one protester lost a hand in horrific circumstances.

The cause of the injury has not been confirmed but eyewitness claim he picked up a tear gas grenade that exploded in his hand?

Police say he is being treated in hospital.

Brief clashes erupted on the Champs-Elysees between protesters and law enforcement with the latter reportedly using batons and pepper spray.

The protests - which were originally against the rise in diesel costs - have turned into a general discontent against French President Emmanuel Macron and high living costs.

Various events are also planned in other cities, including Montpellier, Lille, Nantes, Rennes, Brest, Caen and Lorient.