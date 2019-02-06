Tibetans celebrate New Year with a horse parade

Tibetans of Litang County in China's Sichuan Province held a mulberry burning ceremony and a horse parade on Tuesday to celebrate the Tibetan New Year.

This year, the Tibetan holiday coincided with the Chinese Lunar New Year, creating a stronger festive atmosphere.

Wearing traditional Tibetan costumes, 38 riders performed a traditional mulberry burning ceremony in front of the Renkang House, the birthplace of the 7th Dalai Lama, to pray for good fortune and a good harvest.

After the ceremony, riders on horseback paraded through the streets, attracting crowds of people.