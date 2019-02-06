Sentencing due for anti-deportation protesters convicted on terrorism-related charges

Hundreds of people took part in a protest outside a British court on Wednesday morning, ahead of the sentencing of 15 anti-deportation protesters, known as the Stansted 15, on terrorism-related charges.

The Stansted 15 were found guilty late last year of endangering the safety of an aerodrome, which is a terrorism-related offence.

They had blocked the take-off of a UK government-chartered flight at Stansted Airport, which was scheduled to deport 60 people to several countries across Africa.

To block the flight, the group cut through a fence at Stansted Airport, before chaining themselves together and blocking the aircraft's path.

The group members face possible life sentences for their conviction.

Protesters gathered outside Chelmsford Crown Court in Essex on Wednesday morning to oppose the charges and subsequent sentencing.

"No matter the outcome, we'll keep fighting against the government's brutal charter flights," the anti-deportation group End Deportations said on Twitter.

Amnesty International said the terrorism-related conviction was a "crushing blow" for human rights in the UK, in a statement released after the group were found guilty last year.

"It's deeply disturbing that peaceful protesters who caused disruption but at no time caused harm to anyone, should now be facing a possibly lengthy prison sentence," Kate Allen, Amnesty International UK's director, said.

"Around the world, human rights defenders are coming under increasing attack. The UK should not be bringing such severe charges against those who seek to peacefully stand up for human rights."

Of the 60 people who were due to be deported on the flight blocked by the Stansted 15, at least one has since been granted permission to remain in the UK, and several more are pursuing asylum claims, according to Amnesty.

Coinciding deportation

As the sentencing got underway in Essex on Wednesday, attention turned to a flight at Birmingham Airport, which had been chartered to deport dozens of people to Jamaica.

"Every single one of these cases is a shocking indictment of this government's pandering to far-right racism," Labour Party MP David Lammy said in a speech to Parliament on Tuesday.

"Why in this country do black lives matter less?"

One London-based Twitter user said her friend was aboard the Jamaica-bound flight and described talking to an "inconsolable" family.

"I've just spoken to his wife," she wrote. "His daughter, (16 last week) and son (13 next week) are inconsolable. Dad's been here for well over 20 years, has nobody in Jamaica. We've all been up all night, very sad day for humanity."

"Have you ever seen a family with water running from their eyes like a tap?" she added.

"It's part shock and part the feeling of helplessness when you see your family ripped apart by deportation."