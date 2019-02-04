Super Bowl 53 declared boring by Twitter users

Twitter users christened Super Bowl 53 between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams on Sunday as the most boring. And with the first touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, one could see why.

Mercedes-Benz, which owns the naming rights to the stadium in Atlanta, where the game was held, tweeted, "If the game weren't in my stadium, I would have driven away by now," with a short video of one of its cars in front of a television.

The tweet was later deleted from the Mercedes-Benz USA official Twitter account.

Even LeBron James got in on it. He addressed NBA writers in a tweet in hopes they could "spice up" the game.

The Las Vegas Lights Football Club, a professional soccer team, joked that the first half of its Spring training game on Saturday was more entertaining than the first half of the Super Bowl.

Some on Twitter joked that the NFL conspired to make the game boring so that the halftime show, headlined by Maroon 5, would seem more entertaining.