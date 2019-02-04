Hungary opposes EU-Arab League cooperation due to migrant concerns

The EU had high hopes for a cooperation agreement with the Arab League, however, those dreams were dashed when Hungary declared their opposition Monday.

The Hungarian government said they were against any reference to the word migration being used in texts drafted ahead of the upcoming summit between the EU and the Arab League.

The summit is scheduled for 24-25 February in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt for the EU and the Arab League to discuss challenges which are shared between the two.

The opposition put forth by Hungary has raised concerns about the future of a relationship between the two governing bodies.