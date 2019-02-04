Festival lights up Danish capital Copenhagen

In one of the darkest months of the year, the 24-day Copenhagen Light Festival aims to brighten up the mood in the Danish capital.

With the sun setting at around 17h local time, rising at 8h and with temperatures below zero, light is much needed in the Nordic city.

For the light festival, forty light installations have been scattered around Copenhagen with the aim of bringing 20% more people outside by creating an inviting experience in the dark.

The festival will last throughout February, including special events during the Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day.