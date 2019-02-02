Italy: Firefighters rescue 200 people trapped in snowy motorway

Firefighters rescued 200 people trapped in cars due to bad weather on an Italian motorway.

Italy's A22 saw heavy snow on Saturday that paralysed traffic and created long queues of cars waiting to get to their destinations.

Queues on the route connecting northeastern Austria with Italy reached 16 km, a spokesperson for firefighters in the province of Bolzano in northern Italy told Reuters.

Firefighters evacuated people who were sitting in their cars under freezing temperatures, said the spokesman.

No casualties were reported.

The bad weather caused several cars not prepared for winter to swerve, blocking circulation.

An avalanche had also hit a part of that motorway on Saturday morning but luckily no vehicles were on its way.

A lot of cars were still trapped by Saturday night even though traffic started to circulate again in the afternoon.