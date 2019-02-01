Meet the man crowdfunding his bid to be Ukraine’s next president

A former journalist is trying to crowdfund €78,000 in less than a fortnight so he can join the race to be Ukraine’s next president.

Dmytro Gnap, who spent nearly a decade investigating corruption in Ukraine, has to raise the cash by February 3.

The 41-year-old — presidential candidate for Syla Lyudey party — said on Thursday evening he still had to find more than €47,000.

Gnap, announcing his bid to run for parliament and president last summer, wrote on Facebook: “Why four years after the EuroMaidan Revolution do we have to choose between faces that we'd gotten sick and tired of even before the revolution?”

It comes in the week incumbent Petro Poroshenko launched his bid for another five-year term as president.

The 53-year-old has steered the country on a pro-Western and pro-NATO course since coming to power in the aftermath of the 2014 Maidan protests and Russia's annexation of Crimea.

He said on Tuesday that if he was re-elected Ukraine would aim to apply to join the European Union by 2024.

Poroshenko was trailing in at least one opinion poll ahead of the March 31 election.

The data from Rating Group, released on January 31, had him behind former Ukraine prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko and comedian Volodymyr Zelensky.