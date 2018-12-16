Watch: British pianist performs for retired elephants at Thai sanctuary

Several times a week, he visits the Elephants World retirement sanctuary in Thailand’s Kanchanaburi province, to play songs to the old, overworked and sometimes disabled animals being cared for there.

Barton, who studied at London’s Royal Acadamy of the Arts, says he hopes the elephants “get a little bit of comfort” from hearing the classical music.

The sanctuary’s owner, Samart Prasithpol, believes the music comforts the elephants.

"We work here to rehabilitate the elephants physically," Smart told Reuters. "The use of music has been useful in rehabilitating their soul.”

Animal welfare groups say elephants used in the tourist trade are often overworked and subjected to poor living conditions and diets.