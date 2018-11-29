US Senate in move to end military support for Saudis in Yemen

The US Senate has voted to advance a resolution to end US military support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen’s civil war, setting the stage for a possible final vote on the measure within days.

The resolution still needs another vote to be debated on the floor, and then a final vote, although the White House has indicated plans to shelve the measure when it reaches the president's desk.

Many senators are unhappy with Mr Trump's response to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

US media say the CIA believes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered his killing.

The move was a blow to US president Donald Trump’s administration, which has made clear it does not want to torpedo the long-standing US relationship with Riyadh over the killing.

Bhanu Bhatnagar, spokesperson for Save the Children in London, says the resolution is largely symbolic but is still a step in the right direction.

"The war has dragged on for far too long and involves some of the world's biggest superpowers who are continually allowed to fund the warring parties," he says.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab states have been battling in Yemen since 2015 to restore a government driven out by the Houthis - Shi'ite Muslim fighters that Yemen's neighbours view as agents of Iran.

The war has killed more than 10,000 people and created the world's most urgent humanitarian emergency.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States would provide an additional $131 million for food aid in Yemen.