Greenpeace stages chimney top protest at Polish coal power plant

Greenpeace activists braved freezing conditions as they remained on top of a power station chimney on the second day of their protest against Warsaw's coal policies. It comes ahead of UN climate talks this weekend. The state-run Belchatow plant is Poland's biggest power producer and one of the largest coal power plants in the world.

"For so many years climate change has been about numbers and statistics, it has always been about warming oceans and melting polar ice caps in the Arctic," said Greenpeace member Joanna Sustento from the Philippines. "The consequences of climate change is something that's distant or about to happen in the future, but to us, in the Philippines we are already currently living in the impacts of climate change. We are already suffering it's consequences."

Last week Poland's energy ministry said in a draft document that by 2030, 60 percent of power will come from coal and existing onshore wind farms will disappear.