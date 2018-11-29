Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying about Trump Tower project in Moscow

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former longtime attorney and fixer, pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday to making false statements to Congress about the project to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News.

He misrepresented the scope and length of his involvement, the source said.

The false statements were made in closed-door testimony last year about his contacts with Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to ABC News, which first reported the plea.

ABC News reported that Cohen had reached a new plea deal with prosecutors after some 70 hours of interviews with the Mueller team.

Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court to campaign finance and bank fraud charges in August.