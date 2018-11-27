Raw Politics: Facebook hearing, Ukraine-Russia, Macron's woes

On this episode of Raw Politics:

Officials from Facebook have fielded questions from lawmakers from 9 countries in the UK Parliament on issues ranging from 'fake news' on the platform to user data protection.

A notable absentee was the company's Chief Executive, Mark Zuckerburg, with parliamentarians criticising his no-show. A seat was left vacant alongside Facebook's vice president of policy solutions, Richard Allan, who answered questions.

Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

Ukranian President Poroshenko confirmed that martial law will be instated for 30 days after Russians seized three vessels off the coast of Crimea.

Germany has urged Russia to release the captured Ukranian sailors while Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov discussed the situation in Paris.

Macron faces increasing pressure over fuel protests

French president Macron is facing increasing pressure over hiked fuel costs with throngs taking to the streets in retaliation to fossil fuel taxes.

Other topics discussed in this episode include a successful mission landing on Mars with guests including Director of Data and Polling at Rasmussen Global, Nina Schick and Mark Demesmaeker, a Belgian MEP.