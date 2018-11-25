Croatia wins the 2018 Davis Cup, beating France 3-1

Croatia are the new Davis Cup champions, having beaten France.

Marin Cilic clinched Croatia’s second Davis Cup title as he beat France’s Lucas Pouille 7-6(3) 6-3 6-3 to give his side a decisive 3-1 lead in the final at Lille’s Stade Pierre Mauroy on Sunday.

The world number seven was in imperious form, taking charge of the game from the second set after an even opener.

This is Croatia's second title. Their maiden victory happened in 2005 when they overcame Slovakia.