LONDON — A Brexit deal under discussion by European leaders would be worse for the U.K. than remaining in E.U., according to a lawmaker who helped to draft it. Dominic Raab, who quit as Britain's Brexit secretary earlier this month, said the proposed divorce settlement was unlikely to be approved by lawmakers, raising the stakes on all sides in the acrimonious and chaotic process. "We will, I think, inevitably see parliament vote this deal down," he told BBC Radio 4.

Raab's comments add weight to bipartisan calls for a second referendum on Brexit now that the possible outcomes are clearer to voters. Prime Minister Theresa May has ruled out another public vote. Britons voted narrowly to leave the E.U. in a June 2016 referendum, a shock result that plunged the world's fifth-largest economy into a political crisis. The country is due to leave the 28-nation trading bloc in 126 days' time on March 29, but negotiations over the terms of its departure have been plagued by disagreements on everything from borders and customs to shared laws and regulations. Dominic Raab wants no part of the deal he helped to negotiate. Jeff Overs/BBC May and her E.U. counterparts are discussing a 585-page withdrawal agreement and a less detailed seven-page declaration on future relations, which negotiators hope will be rubber-stamped at a summit this weekend. She declared Thursday that a solution is "within our grasp."