London's Kew Gardens sparkled with more than one million lights on Wednesday, as it readied for the festive season.

"Christmas at Kew" boasts several twinkling installations running along an almost 2-kilometre trail, from a field of dancing multicoloured lights to illuminated trees.

Kew's head of commercial enterprises, Adam Farrar, said the event — in its sixth year — is "bigger and better than ever before."