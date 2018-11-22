The EU has strong concerns over the large number of journalists and academics being detained in Turkey, the EU's commissioner for candidate countries has said.
EU 'concerns' over Turkey detentions
The comments come after talks with Turkey's foreign minister in Ankara. The EU's foreign affairs chief also expressed concerns over detained pro-Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas.