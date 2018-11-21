Meghan Markle serves food at community kitchen

The Duchess of Sussex returned to the Hubb Community Kitchen on Wednesday to see how the money raised by cookbook "Together: Our Community Cookbook" - the first solo project for Markle as a member of the royal family - is making a difference.

The book, released in September, features over 50 recipes from women whose community was affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in Kensington in June 2017.

The cookbook features recipes from women in the community who gathered to prepare food to help and heal.

Profits from the sales of "Together" support the Hubb Community Kitchen, helping to keep it open for up to seven days a week and to widen its reach to others in the community.