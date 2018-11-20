Kosovo denied entry to Interpol

Kosovo has failed in its bid to join international police organisation Interpol as a member country.

Other member countries at the General Assembly in Dubai voted on its application bid today and it did not receive the required two-thirds majority of votes of attending countries.

According to Balkan Insight this is not the first time Kosovo has applied.

Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic tweeted a photo with the Serbian word “pobeda” (“Victory”) at the general assembly.

Supported by its ally Russia, Serbia had been lobbying against Kosovo’s entry into Interpol. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia.

The bid’s failure also marks a significant setback for Kosovo — if it had been approved, Kosovo would have been able to request “red notices” from Interpol for arrests of Serbian officials or figures that authorities in Kosovo consider war criminals.

Countries such as Kiribati and Vanuatu were admitted as new member countries.