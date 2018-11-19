Macron's week in Belgium

Sunday in Berlin, Monday and Tuesday in Belgium before a European summit this Sunday again in Brussels, the French president continues a sequence with strong European color. Emmanuel Macron has taken up his pilgrim's baton to defend a more united Europe and to meet international challenges.

To face these challenges the French leader, supported by Germany, defends the principle of a European army but before that to create a common strategic culture.

Emmanuel Macron has made the reform of the area and the creation of a budget dedicated to the single currency markers of its policy at the Union level.

The first day of the French President in Belgium was marked by formal meetings with the King and Queen, the Prime Minister and entrepreneurs. Tomorrow (Tuesday) the trips will be more informal. The French President will visit Molenbeek at the La Vallée Artistic Creation Center. This move is a way of turning the page on terrorism and the tensions that followed the attacks in Paris and Brussels. Emmanuel Macron and Charles Michel assure the Franco-Belgian cooperation in the fight against terrorism is effective and "high quality" (according to Charles Michel). Emmanuel Macron will then meet students (always with Charles Michel) for a debate in Louvain-la-Neuve.