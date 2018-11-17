US president Donald Trump has flown to California to see the effects of the deadly wildfires there.
Trump flies into fire-stricken California
With unprecedented casualty figures the state is still trying to discover just how many people have died.
Damage is going to run into the billions of dollars, and may force a severe rethink on land and water use, and residential zoning.
Before visiting California Trump had tweeted that the uncontrollable fires were the state's own fault owing to poor forestry management, until he was reminded that forest mamagement is a federal, not state, responsibility. He has made federal aid funds available after declaring a disaster.