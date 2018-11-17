How is sexual violence still being used as a weapon of war against men and women?

Text size Aa Aa

"Rape as a weapon is a tool, it has an objective," be it silencing a political opponent or attacking women in societies where they are symbols of fertility, war crime lawyer Celine Bardet told Euronews at the Women's Forum Global Meeting 2018. Her NGO, We are Not Weapons of War (WOWW), is dedicated to fighting sexual violence in conflict zones and she strives to bring the issue to the fore. Another champion of the cause is the Grand Duchess of Luxembourg Maria Teresa, who also told Euronews about the need for action in this area. “It is getting worse than it has ever been and it is worldwide in conflict zones, fragile situations, in camps or women fleeing from one country to another,” she said. “It is absolutely necessary to raise awareness.”

Her commitment to the cause has led her to host an event, the Stand Speak Rise forum, in March 2019 in Luxembourg, which aims to help end sexual violence in fragmented areas. Warzones and post-natural disasters are two situations where such incidents are rife, according to the Grand Duchess.