Suspected serial killer confesses to murdering a 20-year-old Florida woman

A man convicted of three murders who says he has killed more than 90 people over three decades has confessed specifically to one of them: The strangulation of a 20-year-old woman whose body was found in the woods in Florida, authorities said Thursday.

Sheriff's deputies in Marion County, Florida, announced Wednesday that they closed their investigation into the 1982 slaying of Rosie Hill, after Little, who is in custody in Texas, confessed, authorities said.