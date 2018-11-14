Wisconsin teens' apparent Nazi salute photo was innocent, says photographer

The photographer who took a photo of a group of high school students in Baraboo, Wisconsin, holding up what appears to be a Nazi salute said the image has been taken out of context.

Peter Gust told the community journalism website Madison 365 that the pre-prom photo that has been widely shared on social media was "as innocent as the boys and girls going to the prom."

Gust's son is one of the teens in the photo — most of whom are seen smiling with their right arms extended straight in the air — a gesture that echoes the notorious "Sieg Heil" salute.