Eritrean refugee children see snow for the first time

Two Eritrean children saw snow for the first time on Saturday, two days after arriving in Canada as refugees.
The brother and sister fled their home with their mother and siblings due to conflict in their home country, arriving in Toronto last week.
A video of the boy and girl having fun during a light snowfall was captured and posted online by Rebecca Davies, a member of Toronto-based private refugee sponsorship group Ripple Refugee Project.
The family of five will be living in Davies' house at least for a year while they setlle into life in Canada. Davies will help the mother and her four children with integration, education and professional skills.
The refugee family fled their home in Eritrea because of war, group member Claudia Blume told Reuters. "They arrived with their mum from Sudan last Thursday where they were in a refugee camp for a few years," Blume said.
The project has already settled two Syrian families over the past three years, she said.