Just opened: eco-conscious fine cuisine

Organic gourmet street food, a Ducasse cruise and the world’s first guide to sustainable restaurants... This is your guide to recently opened, launched and released eco-conscious fine gastronomy experiences around the world.

Just Opened: Organic Street Food by Chef Thierry Marx

"Marinated eggplant, scamorza, piquillos sauce", "Guacamole, red onions, roasted sesame, ginger tofu sauce", "Smoked salmon, avocado, Japanese radish, miso parsley sauce"... Hungry yet? These are a few options you’ll find on the menu of Marxito, the new Parisian gourmet sandwich restaurant by Chef Thierry Marx that just opened last month. There you can sample vegetarian loafed buckwheat pancakes loaded with organic ingredients, cooked in a Franco-Japanese style, comfortably seated in a futuristic bubble-gum interior decor imagined by star designer Ora Ïto. Finish by some comfort sweets like tonka bean ice cream sundae or a matcha crepe. More information on Marxito.com

Just Released: The World’s First Guide to Sustainable, Organic and Ethical Restaurants

Truth, Love & Clean Cutlery: A Guide to the Truly Good Restaurants and Food Experiences of the World is part of a series of the world’s first guides to truly exemplary, organic, sustainable, and ethical restaurants. Edited by ex food editor of the Times Jill Dupleix, Giles Coren and fifty of the world’s leading food writers, the guide features inspirational restaurants from 45 countries. The book is also accompanied by an easy-to-use mobile-optimized website highlighting inspiring restaurants.

Just Launched: A New School to Train Vegan Chefs

The Vegan Chef Institute opened last week (on November 1st during World Vegan Day) in London. The objective of this new school is to train a new generation of plant-based cooks to satisfy the UK’s growing demand in vegan gastronomy and cruelty-free food. “We kick off the Institute with a fast-track vocational course designed to propel keen home cooks into their first job as a professional vegan chef. The combination of careful and personal tutelage, with an internship element to the course, will give students everything they need to take that first exciting step on the cooking career ladder.” describes the press release announcing the launch. Find more information on veganchefday.com.

Just Opened: A Ducasse Restaurant on the Seine in Paris

Opened on October 19th, the brand new Ducasse sur Seine restaurant (see header picture) is docked on Port Debilly, not far from the Eiffel Tower. This 38-meter cruise boat is the first totally electric peniche-restaurant offering high-end gastronomy in the French capital. It is powered by a lithium-iron-phosphate battery system that guarantee zero CO2 emission and no motor vibration. Every evening at 8:30pm the boat begins its smooth journey on the Seine during which you’ll be served up to 5 courses. For a more casual yet refined experience, a lunch menu is also available. From €100, more information on ducasse-seine.com