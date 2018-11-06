Radio City Christmas Spectacular returns to New York City

The Radio City Christmas Spectacular has returned to New York, with the addition of mini drones and digital projections.

The annual stage show features more than 100 performers, and stars women's precision dance troupe the Rockettes.

"We are really excited because this year's Christmas Spectacular is going to be even more magical than ever before," said veteran Rockette Christine Sienicki.

"We have 100 mini intel drones that surround the stage and form all different patterns and shapes. And we also have brand new digital projections that cover the entire theatre at Radio City and it really emerges the audience into this show. So it is really exciting."

The Christmas Spectacular at Radio City runs from November 9 through January 1.