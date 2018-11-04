New Caledonia rejects independence from France - with a lukewarm "no"

France is to keep its islands in the South Pacific for now - after New Caledonia voted against independence on Sunday - with a lukewarm “no”.

The French territory had been expected to vote massively against cutting ties with Paris, but the result - just 56 % against - proved much closer than forecast, leaving open the possibility of a new independence bid in the years to come.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the result. "The only defeat is the temptation of contempt, division, violence, fear,” he said. “The only winner is the peace process, which has carried New Caledonia forward over the last 30 years. The spirit of dialogue that ensures unrest will never return."

The referendum was promised by France in the wake of a violent uprising in 1988 that left 21 people dead.

Under the terms of a peace deal with indigenous Kanak rebels, two further referenda can be held over the next four years.