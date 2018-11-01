Deep in the forest lie future EU bio-industries

Paul Nemes is the head of "Paper Province" in Karlstad. This is where innovative ideas come in and where many seminars, training courses, etc. are held. Paper Province is proud to receive suggestions from all over Europe. The cluster of industries is taken as an example of the transition to economic growth and sustainable development.

"Paper Province is a cluster organization focusing on the forest-based bio economy. As a cluster, it brings different stakeholders together. In fact Paper Province is the interface between academia, the private sector and the public sector," he says.