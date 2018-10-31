On the ground with NATO in Norway

Text size Aa Aa

NATO is conducting huge military exercises in Norway. For the first time since the Cold War a US aircraft carrier is sailing above the Arctic Circle. In conjunction with Trident Juncture, the USS Harry S. Truman, is leading a US strike carrier group.

"Just look what United States is doing," remarks NATO supreme allied commander in Europe General Curtis Scaparrotti. "This carrier strike group is part of the exercise. But even in the last couple of years we increases the number of personnel we have in Europe. We've just announced another 1500 increase. The money that is called European defense initiative is investment here in Europe to ensure that we have ready troops that are working close to NATO allies for the defense of the Euro-Atlantic," Scaparrotti adds.