Turkey's Erdogan opens new airport, set to be one of 'world's busiest'

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan inaugurated the $11.7 billion Istanbul Airport Monday, which officials say will be one of the world's busiest.

Although the airport will not be fully functional until January 2019, the airport is expected to welcome 90 million passengers per year, with plans to expand to a capacity of 200 million a year.

Speaking at the ceremony, Erdoğan noted that “with the operation of Istanbul Airport, European airspace will have to be restructured,” while adding that he expects the hub to be used for a large number of intercontinental flights.

The airport is the highlight of Erdoğan's 15-year construction plan.

A virtual plane take-off at inaugural ceremony Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

In the next two months, the airport will just cater to a minor number of international flights between Turkey, northern Cyprus, and Azerbaijan.

The new airport has been plagued with controversy over working conditions after the labour ministry announced February that dozens of workers had died since the launch of construction in 2015 with hundreds of protestors detained in September.

Currently, Europe's largest airport remains to be London, Heathrow which took in 78 million passengers in 2017.