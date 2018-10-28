Norwegian troops take part in NATO’s biggest military maneuver since the Cold War
Troops in Norway’s Armoured Battalion 2nd Brigade ran drills on Friday at their camp near the northern municipality of Roros as part of Exercise Trident Juncture 2018.
Exercise Trident Juncture 2018 began in Norway on Thursday, marking NATO’s biggest military manoeuvre since the Cold War.
The military exercise, which is set to run until November 7, brings together some 50,000 personnel, 10,000 vehicles, 65 ships and 250 aircrafts from 31 NATO allies and partner nations.
It is said to have angered Moscow, despite Russia being briefed by NATO and invited to monitor the event.