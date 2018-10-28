BREAKING NEWS

Comic Con festival opens in Paris

Comic book fans descended on Paris on Friday for the opening of the Comic Con festival.

The three-day event includes conferences, movie previews and animations.

Many attendees dressed up as their favourite characters for the first day of the festival, while others perused a vast selection of comic books on offer.

“Deadpool” actor Stefan Kapicic, Dean Cain of “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” and “Batman Returns” producer Larry Franco were among the special guests at the event.

