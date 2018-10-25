Migrants clash with Bosnian police while trying to cross the border into Croatia

Several dozen migrants have clashed with Bosnian police while trying to cross the border into neighbouring Croatia, a member of the European Union.

Shouting "Open borders!" the migrants surged through a police cordon on Wednesday before being stopped by another outside the Maljevac border crossing.

Police also banned some 100 migrants from getting off a train that arrived in the area early on Wednesday and turned back buses with migrants to curb any new arrivals.

Thousands of migrants have been staying in northwestern Bosnia while trying to cross to Croatia and proceed towards other EU countries.