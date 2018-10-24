Japanese journalist held hostage in Syria freed after 3 years

Text size Aa Aa

TOKYO — A Japanese freelance journalist who went missing in Syria three years ago and was held hostage is believed to have been freed, Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday evening.

Qatari officials notified the Japanese government on Tuesday evening in Japan that Jumpei Yasuda would be released, Suga said. An hour and a half later, they sent word that he had been freed and was at an immigration facility in Antakya, Turkey, next to the border with Syria.