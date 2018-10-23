US National Security Advisor Bolton reacts to Putin meeting

This follows a weekend where US President Trump unexpectedly announced that the US is set to exit a Cold War-era arms control treaty with Russia.

Bolton headed to Moscow to engage in two-day talks, with an announcement this afternoon that Putin invited Trump to meet him in Paris next month.

Bolton said he has had very comprehensive and very productive discussions with Russian officials and said we will make the precise arrangements for a meeting to happen.

The US National Security Adviser says Trump would look forward to meeting Putin in Paris.

Bolton told reporters that he has discussed continuing concerns with Russian meddling in elections and that he had lengthy discussions with Putin on arms control and trumps decision to exit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

He adds that we are a long way from decisions on deploying US missiles in Europe and says the US has not yet taken a decision on new sanctions against Russia.

Bolton warns the message for Russia is don’t mess with American elections and says meddling created distrust towards Russia.

He said that China violates the short and medium-range missile (INF) missile disposal treaty. Between a third and a half of the Asian giant's nuclear arsenal violates the treaty signed in 1987 between the defunct USSR and the US, Bolton explained.

He stressed that currently "there is a new strategic reality" that is not covered by the treaty dating from the Cold War and mentioned China and North Korea as new actors of that reality.