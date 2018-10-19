EU looks at Spanish enclave Ceuta as a model for frontier control

The Spanish enclave of Ceuta in North Africa is a favored destination of migrants seeking to make their way Europe. Now the protection of it’s frontier with Morocco is being studied as a model for EU policy.

A fence more than eight kilometers long surrounds Ceuta, a Spanish enclave located in North Africa.

Its objective is to prevent the arrival of migrants. Since its construction began in the year 2000 it has been reinforced, even with “concertinas” (small razor blades), and equipped with the latest technology.

The migrants who manage however to enter Ceuta are welcomed into a temporary stay center. Here they wait for the police to identify them and decide their next destination.

Spain has readmission agreements with five African countries, including Morocco, with whom it also cooperates on border surveillance.

But this cooperation has a price, as NGO Asociacion Elin that works with migrants arriving in Ceuta, explains: "Morocco is really taking advantage of its strategic situation,” says Paula Domingo and of course it is getting many favors and a lot of money from the European Union. Then when it wants to get something, it opens the border to let migrants enter Europe.”

Morocco has asked 130 million euros from the European Union to cooperate on the fight against migration. And Spain supports Rabat on this issue.