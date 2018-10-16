Before and after pictures show the shocking impact of France's floods

The Aude department in southwestern France remained on red alert on Tuesday after devastating floods swept the region around Carcassonne.

Death toll reports have been changing over the last 24 hours but it is thought that at least 12 people are dead while three people were still missing.

As rain clouds over the area cleared briefly, the extent of the damage caused by the deadly floods could be seen on satellite images.

View of the area on October 5. Copernicus/EO Browser

The brown colour shows the area where the Aude River overflowed. Copernicus/EO Browser

Looking at the city of Trèbes in more detail you can see whole neighbourhoods covered with water as well as inundated fields.

Flooding in Trèbes. Copernicus/EO Browser

View of the same area on October 5. Copernicus/EO Browser

Google Maps images from before the flood show the extent to which the extreme weather rocked southeastern France.

The city of Villegailhenc has been split in two after one of its main bridges collapsed.

One of the main bridges in Villegailhenc is now underwater. Reuters

The bridge before flooding on Sunday. Google Maps

In the affected areas, as well as flood damage to infrastructure, mud and debris, like branches, caused havoc.

Mud and stones at a house in Conques. Reuters

The same house before the flood. Google Maps

A road in the commune of Villalier was destroyed by the flood. Reuters

The same road that leads into Villalier before Sunday's torrential rain. Google Maps

The neighbourhood of Aiguille is one of the worst-affected areas in Trèbes. Reuters

The same area in Aiguille before the flood. Google maps

On Monday, a resident filmed this restaurant in Trèbes and below is how the establishment looked before the torrential rain.

Jeremy Paulin Slideshow